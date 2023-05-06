Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.79. The company has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

