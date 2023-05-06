Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,563 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nucor were worth $122,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.