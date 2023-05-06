Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.58% of Casey’s General Stores worth $131,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

CASY opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.