Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,270 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.69% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $221,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,867 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

KNSL stock opened at $328.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

