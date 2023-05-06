Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Thryv has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

About Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

