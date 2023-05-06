Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Thryv Stock Performance
Shares of THRY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Thryv has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.