TIM (TIMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. TIM has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TIM

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TIM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TIM by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.