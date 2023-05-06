Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5% yr/yr to $4.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 536,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

