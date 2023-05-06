Torex Gold Resources (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of C$293.94 million for the quarter.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$24.49 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$25.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Torex Gold Resources

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.