Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,231,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. 4,874,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.