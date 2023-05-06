Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,476 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $59,617,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DLR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,610. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.