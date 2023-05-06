Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $119,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.40. 4,260,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

