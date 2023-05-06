Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 3,865,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,083. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.