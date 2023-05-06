Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 3,865,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,083. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.