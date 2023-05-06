Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 900,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,789,114 shares of company stock valued at $667,702,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,139. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

