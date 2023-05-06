Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

