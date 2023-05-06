Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.54. 930,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,471. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.