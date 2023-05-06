Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 956 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

AMT traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.75. 1,210,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,995. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

