Torray Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

LNTH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

