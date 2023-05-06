Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.1039 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

