TraDAO (TOD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

