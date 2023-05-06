Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $11.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 69,130 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 66,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.