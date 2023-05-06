Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as low as C$3.00. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$88.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.12 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4267425 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

(Get Rating)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.