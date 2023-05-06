Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.