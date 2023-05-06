Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $962.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.19 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

