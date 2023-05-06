Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $962.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.19 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.
TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.
In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
