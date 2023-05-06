TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $13.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

