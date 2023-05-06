TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $13.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
