Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $339.78

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.78 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 325.10 ($4.06). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 43,255 shares changing hands.

Tristel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £157.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Tristel’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

