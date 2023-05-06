True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 356769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$256.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

(Get Rating)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.