TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,441,880 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

