Truist Financial Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $58.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

