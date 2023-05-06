TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 7.52% of TTM Technologies worth $115,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after buying an additional 519,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 503,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTMI opened at $11.65 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

