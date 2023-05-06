TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.65. 542,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after purchasing an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

