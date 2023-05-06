TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.
TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 542,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
