TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 542,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.