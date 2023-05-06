Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,135,860.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $389.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.80 and a 200-day moving average of $332.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
