Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,135,860.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $389.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.80 and a 200-day moving average of $332.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

