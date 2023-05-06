Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $201.57 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.54 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

