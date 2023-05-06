UBS Group Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $70.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

DASH stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $1,438,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 125.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,609 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 389.3% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 109,079 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

