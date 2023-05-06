UBS Group Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $304.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $277.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 93.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

