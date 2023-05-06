Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 0.5 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

About Ultralife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

