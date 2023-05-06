UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00008201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $168.67 million and $86.11 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,501,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,176,249 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

