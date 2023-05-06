United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 269,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

UPS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.