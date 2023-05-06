United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $175.74 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

