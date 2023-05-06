Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.00. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

