Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Upwork Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

