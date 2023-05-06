US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL) Shares Up 0%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91. 472,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 307,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

