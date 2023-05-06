Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.61

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.61 and traded as high as $94.95. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 3,839 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

