Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 507,995 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.27% of Owl Rock Capital worth $57,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

