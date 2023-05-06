Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.00% of Oceaneering International worth $52,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OII opened at $17.04 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

