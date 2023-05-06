Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $62,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.