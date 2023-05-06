Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.67% of Bunge worth $99,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

