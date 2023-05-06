Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 120,469 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of Corteva worth $133,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

