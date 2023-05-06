Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,608,868 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,083,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $95,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.