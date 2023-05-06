Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 227,699 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,131,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 227,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $114,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 564,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

